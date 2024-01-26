Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a commended Preston fireman who died suddenly aged 57.

Gregg Bolton, a former pupil at Broughton High School, served as a fireman for 32 years and was given a bravery award in 1999 for saving a knife wielding woman from a burning house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award was given to both Gregg and colleague at the time, Ted Parkinson from Barton.

Despire retiring from the service, Gregg still kept his hand in by delivering training sessions at Fulwood station in Preston.

Gregg's death on Saturday January 13, from a suspected heart attack, came as a great shock to those who knew him.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 30, at St Mary's Church in Goosnargh, beginning at at 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service will be present with a fire engine, to pay their respects to a highly respected and well-liked colleague.

Among those attending the service will be Gregg's older brother Steve.

Sadly, it is not the first time Steve has mourned the death of one of his much-loved siblings.

His younger sister Laura Bolton, who also attended Broughton High School, died suddenly in 1990 after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve, 59, who now lives in Essex, said: "My brother was a gentle giant - he was six feet four with a very big frame.

"He was one of the most helpful and loveliest people you could meet."

Steve, a senior maths tutor in Colchester, will be heading down to Lanacshire to go to the funeral with his wife and two sons. He added: "My little sister Laura Bolton passed away suddenly in 1990 with a brain hemorrhage.

"She was a paramedic and the North West Ambulance service instituted an annual 'Laura Bolton Award' outstanding service, which ran for 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Lancashire Evening Post at the time ran a front page item as Laura was so popular.