Update on fire-wrecked Preston site after building razed and Council take control
Work was suspended last week after it was feared a missing homeless man had been inside the building when it caught fire last Tuesday.
But the 37-year-old was found safe at the weekend, paving the way for demolition crews to resume their work and tear down the fire-wrecked building.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has been completed but Lancashire Police say there is “no update at this time”. The force has not said when it will make the outcome of the investigation public.
The site has since been handed to Preston City Council, but the authority has yet to comment on the fire or how they will deal with the aftermath.
A small section of Church Street remains closed near the scene to prevent access to the site, but Manchester Road and Shepherd Street have reopened. A no-fly zone put in place while fire service drones searched the site for casualties has also been rescinded.
Preston City Council were approached for comment.
