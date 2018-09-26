Fire in thatched roof of 400-year-old Bamber Bridge pub

Have your say

More than 30 firefighters tackled a blaze at an historic thatched pub in Bamber Bridge.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform raced to the Hob Inn off Station Road after reports of flames and smoke coming from the roof of the 400-year-old Listed building.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Ye Olde Hob Inn. Photo: Dave Bennion

Traffic was diverted from the scene of the blaze which is believed to have started around 4pm.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have an incident at a pub in Church Road, just off Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

READ MORE: When race riots sparked a gun battle on streets of Bamber Bridge

"The building is a pub with a large thatched roof.

The Hob Inn at Bamber Bridge

"We have six fire engines there and also an aerial ladder platform. It is quite a large pub with quite a large roof.

"As far as we know there are no casualties."

The blaze was brought under control in around two-and-a-half hours with crews isolating a corner of the roof and preventing the fire from spreading further.

They removed some of the thatching to make sure there were no more pockets of fire.

Smoke billows from the thatched roof. Photo Louise Hill.

Another spokesman said: "Firefighters have used fog spikes to prevent the fire spreading and are now removing thatch from areas affected by the fire to ensure it is extinguished fully."