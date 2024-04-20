Investigation under way after fire in hot tub in Lancashire
A joint police and fire investigation is under way after a fire involving a hot tub in Lancashire.
Two fire engines were called out to an address in Rutland Street, Nelson, at 8.45pm last night (Friday).
The crews, from Burnley and Nelson, used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for approximately thirty-five minutes.
The joint police and fire investigation are now looking into the circumstances behind the incident.
