Fire extinguished at All Hallows school in Penwortham

A blaze at a Penwortham school broke out late last night.

Crews were called to All Hallows Catholic High School on Crabtree Avenue shortly before midnight.

The fire started shortly before midnight.

Four engines from Penwortham, Preston and Bamber Bridge attended the incident which involved an 'extraction system'.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire."

It's unclear which of the school's buildings the blaze started in and how much damage has been caused.