Fire drama in Lancashire flat leads to casualty being taken to hospital

A casualty was taken to hospital after a fire at a flat.

By David Nowell
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 9:09 am
Frank Street, Barnoldswick

Shortly before 4pm on Saturday May 22, three fire engines from Barnoldswick, Earby and Colne attended a domestic building fire on Frank Street, Barnoldswick.

The incident involved a second floor flat.

One casualty was conveyed to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire and were in attended for approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

