Fire crews tackle tractor blaze

An electrical fault is believed to have caused a fire that 'destroyed' a tractor.

Firefighters from St Annes and Preesall fire stations were called to Bodkin Lane, Rawcliffe at 10.16am.

A man had been driving his tractor when he smelled smoke. Upon stopping his vehicle he noticed a fire underneath the cab.

Fire crews used two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire. They remained at the scene for one hour and 40 minutes.

A Preesall fire station spokesman said: "The tractor driver realised something was wrong with it, smelled some burning, get himself out of the cab and noticed there was a fire underneath, at which point he called us.

"The tractor was destroyed and a tank that was attached to it was also damaged.

"The tractor driver did the right thing. Don't attempt to do anything other than stop the vehicle and get out to a place of safety and call us."

Nobody was injured.