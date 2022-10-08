Three engines were stationed on Flat Iron car park at one stage so crews could get to Rymans stationery shop on Market Walk.

Shoppers were kept away from the scene but watched on as firefighters dealt with the “small fire” in the prime shopping location.

The situation was under control by midday with Chorley Council issuing a statement at 1pm confirming most shops were back open.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze at Rymans

"You may have seen fire engines at Market Walk this morning - there was a small fire at Rymans,” the council said. “All the businesses are now open again except Rymans and Game (next door). They will be hoping to reopen shortly.”