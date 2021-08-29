Fire crews tackle huge blaze at shoe factory in Lancashire
More than 50 firefighters from across Lancashire and Greater Manchester have been tackling a huge blaze in a footwear factory in Rawtenstall overnight.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 8:46 am
Updated
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 8:50 am
The blaze broke out at around 11:45pm at the premises in Bacup Road and crews were still there at daybreak.
Roads were closed overnight in the vicinity and residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed because of heavy smoke.
Eight crews from around the county including Lancaster, Blackpool, Blackburn and Burnley were assisted by two fire engines from Greater Manchester.
Two aerial ladder platforms were sent to the scene and a command support unit.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had to break into the building to tackle the blaze.