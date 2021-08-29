Fire crews tackle huge blaze at shoe factory in Lancashire

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Rawtenstall overnight (Image Lancashire Fire and Rescue).

The blaze broke out at around 11:45pm at the premises in Bacup Road and crews were still there at daybreak.

Roads were closed overnight in the vicinity and residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed because of heavy smoke.

Eight crews from around the county including Lancaster, Blackpool, Blackburn and Burnley were assisted by two fire engines from Greater Manchester.

Two aerial ladder platforms were sent to the scene and a command support unit.