Fire crews tackle flat fire close to Lancaster City FC's Giant Axe ground.

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a ground floor flat close to Lancaster City's football ground this afternoon.

By Brian Ellis
Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:09 pm
Hubert Road with the football ground at the bottom.

Three crews from Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands were called to the building in Hubert Place, off West Road, at around 1:20pm.

They wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel and a ventilation unit to clear smoke from the flat.

The crews were at the scene for around 45 minutes. There were no casualties.

Morecambe