Six fire engines were called to a unit occupied by The Striped Pig Company on Creamery Industrial Estate, off Kenlis Road in Barnacre, shorlty before 8pm.

Crews worked at the scene overnight and raised concerns over a potential asbestos risk as smoke escaped from the building.

No injuries were reported and the fire has now been extinguished, but crews remain to dampen down hotspots.

The cause has not been determined at this stage but an investigation is underway, said the fire service.

A spokesperson said: “Six fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Bamber Birdge, Penwortham and the aerial ladder platform from Preston and command support unit from Hyndburn were mobilised to an incident on Kenlis Road, Preston.

"The fire involved a commercial property and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

