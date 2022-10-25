News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fire crews tackle blaze at Striped Pig catering company in Preston

A blaze broke out at a catering company’s headquarters in Preston last night (Monday, October 25).

By Matthew Calderbank
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 1:30pm

Six fire engines were called to a unit occupied by The Striped Pig Company on Creamery Industrial Estate, off Kenlis Road in Barnacre, shorlty before 8pm.

Crews worked at the scene overnight and raised concerns over a potential asbestos risk as smoke escaped from the building.

No injuries were reported and the fire has now been extinguished, but crews remain to dampen down hotspots.

Six fire engines tackled the blaze at The Striped Pig Company on Creamery Industrial Estate, off Kenlis Road in Barnacre at 8pm on Monday, October 24

Most Popular

The cause has not been determined at this stage but an investigation is underway, said the fire service.

Read More
IKEA to open new location in Preston - What we know about retail giant's plans f...

A spokesperson said: “Six fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Bamber Birdge, Penwortham and the aerial ladder platform from Preston and command support unit from Hyndburn were mobilised to an incident on Kenlis Road, Preston.

"The fire involved a commercial property and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
The fire is believed to have occurred at The Striped Pig Company, a catering business in Kenlis Road, Barnacre near Garstang

"Crews remain in attendance and have done throughout the night damping down hotspots.”

Preston