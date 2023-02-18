Fire crews tackle blaze at Leyland Pet Crematorium
A fire broke out at a pet crematorium in Leyland last night (Friday, February 17).
Four fire engines were called to Leyland Pet Crematorium, next to Charnock Farm in Wigan Road, shortly after 9pm.
The fire appeared to involve a large incinerator and crews tackled it with hose reels. No injuries were reported.
Crews remained at the scene for around two hours and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots before being stood down.
It is not clear what caused the fire at this stage.
A fire service spokesman said :”At 9.12pm, four fire engines from Leyland, Bamber Bridge, and Penwortham attended a commercial building fire on Wigan Road, Leyland.
"The incident involved a commercial building approximately 10x15m in size.
"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
"No injuries were reported.”
Leyland Pet Crematorium was approached for comment.