Fire crews tackle blaze at Leyland Pet Crematorium

A fire broke out at a pet crematorium in Leyland last night (Friday, February 17).

By Matthew Calderbank
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 9:10am

Four fire engines were called to Leyland Pet Crematorium, next to Charnock Farm in Wigan Road, shortly after 9pm.

The fire appeared to involve a large incinerator and crews tackled it with hose reels. No injuries were reported.

Crews remained at the scene for around two hours and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots before being stood down.

It is not clear what caused the fire at this stage.

A fire service spokesman said :”At 9.12pm, four fire engines from Leyland, Bamber Bridge, and Penwortham attended a commercial building fire on Wigan Road, Leyland.

"The incident involved a commercial building approximately 10x15m in size.

Fire crews at the scene at Leyland Pet Crematorium in Wigan Road, Leyland on Friday night (February 17)

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

"No injuries were reported.”

Leyland Pet Crematorium was approached for comment.

According to the pet crematorium’s website, its large incinerator allows it to cremate larger animals such as horses, and they have had some unusual requests in the past – inclduing a lion, a shark and a camel.

