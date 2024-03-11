Fire crews rescue person from vehicle on Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall

By Emma Downey
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:11 GMT
Fire crews rescued a person from a vehicle after a road traffic collision.

On Saturday evening two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and one from Leyland attended a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall.

The person was freed from the vehicle by fire service personnel before being handed over to the care of North West Ambulance Service.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now A spokesperson for the fire service said: "At 20:32 on Saturday 9th March, two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and one from Leyland attended a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall.

"One person was freed from the vehicle by fire service personnel before being handed over to the care of North West Ambulance Service.

"Crews were in attendance for approximately 30 minutes." A spokesperson for Lancashire Police added: "This was a minor injury."

