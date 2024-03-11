Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews rescued a person from a vehicle after a road traffic collision.

On Saturday evening two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and one from Leyland attended a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall.

The person was freed from the vehicle by fire service personnel before being handed over to the care of North West Ambulance Service.

