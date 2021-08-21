Fire crews in River Ribble rescue

Shortly after 2am, three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham, along with the boat from Preston, were mobilised to Farringdon Crescent, Fishwick.

They used a triple extension ladder to rescue one casualty from next to the River Ribble.

The crews were at the scene for around an hour and 40 minutes.

Th crews were called to the scene in the early hours of Saturday

