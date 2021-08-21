Fire crews in River Ribble rescue
Fire crews were called to rescue a person from a riverbank near Preston in the early hours of Saturday.
Shortly after 2am, three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham, along with the boat from Preston, were mobilised to Farringdon Crescent, Fishwick.
They used a triple extension ladder to rescue one casualty from next to the River Ribble.
The crews were at the scene for around an hour and 40 minutes.
