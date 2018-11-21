Fire crews fight chimney blaze on Preston estate

Fire crews using an aerial ladder platform spent almost two hours fighting a chimney blaze in Preston.

Two fire engines and an ALP were mobilised at just after 2.35pm today after 999 calls about heavy smoke coming from the chimney of a house on Pope Lane in the Moor Nook area of the city.

A brigade spokesman said: "It wasn't a major blaze, the house itself wasn't on fire. But it was very fiddly to put out.

"The aerial ladder platform was sent so the firefighters could get better access to the chimney from on high.

"There was quite a lot of smoke coming from the chimney which prompted people to call us."