Fire crews called to derelict mill fire in Chorley

Eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform dealt with the incident in Standish Street, which was reported shortly after 2am.

Incident commander, Group Manager Kirsty McCreesh of Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storey building and that it spread to the third and fifth floors.

"Crews made a massive effort to prevent the fire spreading any further and we had help from colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire Service," she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drone image of the fire at the mill in Standish Street, Chorley in the early hours of Sunday. Picture: Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

"The building was searched to ensure no one was inside and no injuries have been reported."

Crews used breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the blaze