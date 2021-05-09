Fire crews called to derelict mill fire in Chorley
Fire crews were called to a fire in a derelict mill in Chorley in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform dealt with the incident in Standish Street, which was reported shortly after 2am.
Incident commander, Group Manager Kirsty McCreesh of Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storey building and that it spread to the third and fifth floors.
"Crews made a massive effort to prevent the fire spreading any further and we had help from colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire Service," she said.
"The building was searched to ensure no one was inside and no injuries have been reported."
Crews used breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the blaze
The cause of the fire is under investigation.