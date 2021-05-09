Fire crews called to derelict mill fire in Chorley

Fire crews were called to a fire in a derelict mill in Chorley in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Tony Durkin
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 8:29 am
Updated Sunday, 9th May 2021, 8:30 am

Eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform dealt with the incident in Standish Street, which was reported shortly after 2am.

Incident commander, Group Manager Kirsty McCreesh of Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storey building and that it spread to the third and fifth floors.

"Crews made a massive effort to prevent the fire spreading any further and we had help from colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire Service," she said.

A drone image of the fire at the mill in Standish Street, Chorley in the early hours of Sunday. Picture: Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

"The building was searched to ensure no one was inside and no injuries have been reported."

Crews used breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the blaze

The cause of the fire is under investigation.