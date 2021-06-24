Fire crews called to barn straw blaze

Four fire engines from Garstang Fulwood and Preston along with an aerial ladder platform attended the incident on Lydiate Lane, Claughton-on-Brock.

The fire involved a barn containing straw and firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish it.

Four fire engines were called to the scene

