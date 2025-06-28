Fire crews called out to a late night house fire in Euxton
Crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 11.11pm on Friday, June 27, to reports of a house fire on Runshaw Lane, in Euxton.
The Fire Service dispatched three engines from Bamber Bridge, Chorley, and Leyland fire stations to tackle the blaze.
Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.
Crews were at the scene for around an hour.
A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 23:11, three fire engines from Bamber Bridge, Chorley, and Leyland fire stations attended a house fire on Runshaw Lane, Euxton.
“Firefighters personnel used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
“Crews remained in attendance for one hour.”
