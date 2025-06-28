Fire crews called out to a late night house fire in Euxton

Fire crews tackled a house fire on Friday night.

Crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 11.11pm on Friday, June 27, to reports of a house fire on Runshaw Lane, in Euxton.

The Fire Service dispatched three engines from Bamber Bridge, Chorley, and Leyland fire stations to tackle the blaze.

Runshaw Lane, Euxton. | Google Maps

Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

Crews were at the scene for around an hour.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 23:11, three fire engines from Bamber Bridge, Chorley, and Leyland fire stations attended a house fire on Runshaw Lane, Euxton.

“Firefighters personnel used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“Crews remained in attendance for one hour.”

