Fire crews called out to a late night house fire in Euxton

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th Jun 2025, 13:50 BST
Fire crews tackled a house fire on Friday night.

Crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 11.11pm on Friday, June 27, to reports of a house fire on Runshaw Lane, in Euxton.

The Fire Service dispatched three engines from Bamber Bridge, Chorley, and Leyland fire stations to tackle the blaze.

Runshaw Lane, Euxton.placeholder image
Runshaw Lane, Euxton. | Google Maps

Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

Crews were at the scene for around an hour.

