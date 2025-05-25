Fire crews called out to a late night conservatory fire in Chorley
Crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 11.30pm on Saturday, May 24, to reports of a conservatory fire on Draperfield, in Chorley.
The Fire Service dispatched two engines from Chorley and Horwich to tackle the blaze.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to bring the fire under control.
They left the scene after an hour.
