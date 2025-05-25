Fire crews called out to a late night conservatory fire in Chorley

Fire crews tackled a conservatory fire on Saturday night.

Crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 11.30pm on Saturday, May 24, to reports of a conservatory fire on Draperfield, in Chorley.

The Fire Service dispatched two engines from Chorley and Horwich to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to bring the fire under control.

They left the scene after an hour.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 23:30 hours on 24th May 2025, two fire engines from Chorley and Horwich attended a conservatory fire on Draperfield, Chorley.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire and were on the scene for one hour.”

