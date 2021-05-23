Fire crew puts out car blaze in Lancaster
Firefighters tackled a blazing car that was "well alight" in a Lancaster street.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 9:26 am
Updated
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 9:28 am
At 6:24am on Saturday May 22, one fire engine from Lancaster attended a vehicle fire on Bath Street, Lancaster.
The fire involved one vehicle that was well alight when firefighters arrived.
Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
They were in attendance for approximately half an hour.
