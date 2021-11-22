Fire breaks out in Preston home with seven engines attending

Emergency services were called to the property in the middle of the night.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 1:03 pm

In the early hours of this morning, (November 22), seven fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Leyland, Wesham, Chorley, Longridge, an aerial ladder platform (ALP) from Preston, and two command units from Fulwood and Blackburn, attended a domestic building fire on Fylde Road in Preston.

The emergency services were called to the incident, which involved a kitchen, at 1:56 am.

Firefighters were in attendance for two hours, and used two breathing apparatus, as well as one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

