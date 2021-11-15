Fire breaks out in Preston home
Emergency crews tackled a fire at a domestic property in Preston today (Monday, November 15).
Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood were called to a fire at a domestic property in Greystock Avenue at around 1.05pm.
Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters were at the scene for one hour.
