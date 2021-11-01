Fire breaks out in attic room of home in Brinscall
A fire broke out in the attic room of a domestic property in Brinscall.
Three fire engines from Chorley and Blackburn were called to the scene in Salisbury Road at around 2.20am today (November 1).
The fire involved an attic room of the property which crews quickly brought under control.
Firefighters used a hose reel, four breathing apparatus, tool kit, and a fan to tackle the flames.
Crews administered first aid to one person at the scene who was given a precautionary check.
Firefighters were in attendance for around one hour and 50 minutes.
