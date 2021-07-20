Fire breaks out at home in Preston
Emergency services rushed to the scene of a house fire in Preston.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:53 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:54 pm
Three fire engines from Preston Fulwood and Penwortham attended the scene in Birkdale Drive at around 3.20pm yesterday (July 19).
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
Crews were at the scene for around 40 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
