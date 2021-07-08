Fire breaks out at home in Chorley
A fire broke out at a domestic property in Chorley today (July 8).
Two fire engines from Chorley along with one fire engine from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, rushed to the scene in Cameron Croft at around 12.15pm.
The fire involved the front room of a semi-detached property.
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel to douse the flames.
Crews then used a positive pressure ventilation unit to clear the home of smoke.
No injuries have been reported, the fire service said.
Crews currently remain in attendance, it added.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.