Fire breaks out at commercial property in Preston as residents urged to close windows and doors due to smoke

A fire broke out at a commercial property in Preston, sending a large plume of smoke over the city.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:52 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:52 GMT
Emergency services were called to a fire at a commercial property at the junction of Egbert Street and Canute Street at around 3.05pm on Monday (November 27).

Four fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham and Leyland attended along with the aerial ladder platform.

Crews used two hose reels, one jet and foam concentrate to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There is a large smoke plume, so we advise those in the local area to keep your windows and doors closed.”

More to follow…

