Fire breaks out at abandoned Preston restaurant

Four fire engines were called to the former China House restaurant in Aqueduct Street at around 3pm.

The fire was located on the first floor of the property and was "quickly brought under control".

Crews equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reels, a triple extension ladder and some small tools to extinguish the flames.

Four fire engines were called to the former China House restaurant in Aqueduct Street. (Photo by Ashton & PR2 Community Group)

Firefighters have extinguished the fire but remain at the scene to dampen down any hot spots.

