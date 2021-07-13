Fire breaks out at abandoned Preston restaurant

Emergency services were called to a fire at an abandoned restaurant in Preston today (July 13).

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:33 pm

Four fire engines were called to the former China House restaurant in Aqueduct Street at around 3pm.

The fire was located on the first floor of the property and was "quickly brought under control".

Crews equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reels, a triple extension ladder and some small tools to extinguish the flames.

Four fire engines were called to the former China House restaurant in Aqueduct Street. (Photo by Ashton & PR2 Community Group)
Firefighters have extinguished the fire but remain at the scene to dampen down any hot spots.

Crews used one house reel, a triple extension ladder and some small tools to put the fire out. (Photo by Ashton & PR2 Community Group)
