Fire breaks at derelict building in Burnley - 8 fire engines at scene

By Adriana Amor
Published 31st May 2025, 17:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A fire has broken out at a derelict building on Todmodern Road, Burnley this afternoon.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were informed of a fire at the Old Circ building on Todmodern Road, Burnley at 2.30pm.

Eight fire engines, the drone unit and two aerial ladder platforms are in attendance at the derelict fire on Todmodern Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters are currently using two hose reel jets, ground monitors and the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

Road closures are currently in place the immediate area and civilians are asked to lease avoid the area.

Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed if they see or smell smoke.

Related topics:LancashireFireFire serviceRoad Closures

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice