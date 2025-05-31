Fire breaks at derelict building in Burnley - 8 fire engines at scene
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were informed of a fire at the Old Circ building on Todmodern Road, Burnley at 2.30pm.
Eight fire engines, the drone unit and two aerial ladder platforms are in attendance at the derelict fire on Todmodern Road.
Firefighters are currently using two hose reel jets, ground monitors and the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.
Road closures are currently in place the immediate area and civilians are asked to lease avoid the area.
Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed if they see or smell smoke.
