Fire at St John's Church in Padiham: Engines reduced from six to two and road and St John's RC Primary School to re-open soon
Six fire engines, including applicances from Burnley, Clitheroe and Nelson, were called to the scene of the blaze, just after 8am at St John’s Church. This has now been reduced to two and St John’s Road, that was closed off to traffic, is due to re-open soon. St John’s Primary School, which is next door to the church, is also due to open at lunch-time, but the nursery remains closed this morning.
Darcy Williams, who is the media liaison officer for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “The situation is now under control. The fire has caused some minimal damage to the church.”