Six fire engines, including applicances from Burnley, Clitheroe and Nelson, were called to the scene of the blaze, just after 8am at St John’s Church. This has now been reduced to two and St John’s Road, that was closed off to traffic, is due to re-open soon. St John’s Primary School, which is next door to the church, is also due to open at lunch-time, but the nursery remains closed this morning.