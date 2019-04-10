Fire at former Fishwick Hall golf course in Preston

Two fire engines have been called out to a fire at the former Fishwick Hall golf club in Preston.

The crews attended the garage fire on Merrick Avenue shortly before 2pm.

Fire at former Fishwick Hall golf club.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The garage was approximately 5m by 20m and contained a diesel tank. The building was well alight when firefighters arrived at the scene but it was quickly extinguished using one jet, two breathing apparatus and two ventilation units.

"Fire crews remained at the scene for approximately one hour and forty five minutes."