At 7.45 am, six fire engines from Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Blackburn, Preston, Hyndburn, Darwen, the aerial ladder platform from Preston, the water bowser from Leyland and the command support unit from Fulwood attended a commercial premises fire in Withnell Fold in Chorley.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire was well alight on arrival of their crews.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at a large building fire in Withnell Fold (drone image from 9:25am on Friday, February 10.)

At 9.41 am, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service wrote: “We still have six fire engines in attendance.

“The fire has now significantly reduced but there is a smoke plume affecting the surrounding area.

“If you can see or smell smoke, please close your windows and doors. Please avoid the area if you can.”