Fire at a commercial property in Withnell Fold as people are urged to avoid the area
A fire broke out at a large commercial property in Withnell Fold, Chorley this morning (February 10), and people are being asked to avoid the area as fire crews remain in attendance.
At 7.45 am, six fire engines from Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Blackburn, Preston, Hyndburn, Darwen, the aerial ladder platform from Preston, the water bowser from Leyland and the command support unit from Fulwood attended a commercial premises fire in Withnell Fold in Chorley.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire was well alight on arrival of their crews.
At 9.41 am, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service wrote: “We still have six fire engines in attendance.
“The fire has now significantly reduced but there is a smoke plume affecting the surrounding area.
“If you can see or smell smoke, please close your windows and doors. Please avoid the area if you can.”
The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Drone Team are also currently deployed, monitoring the building for fire spread and the safety of personnel.