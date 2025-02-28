Find out where the cheapest filling stations are for petrol and diesel in and around Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 19:59 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your vehicle in and around Preston.

Petrol prices are something that all motorists dread when they head to the pumps.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, February 28:

Petrol - 127.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 26.05.25)

1. Morrisons, Olympian Way, Leyland, PR25 3UR

Petrol - 127.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 26.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 127.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

2. Asda, Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7JY

Petrol - 127.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

3. Sainsbury's, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ

Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25)

4. Tesco, Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2FN

Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google

