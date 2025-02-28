Petrol prices are something that all motorists dread when they head to the pumps.
Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, February 28:
1. Morrisons, Olympian Way, Leyland, PR25 3UR
Petrol - 127.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 26.05.25) | Google
2. Asda, Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7JY
Petrol - 127.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google
3. Sainsbury's, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ
Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google
4. Tesco, Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2FN
Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google
