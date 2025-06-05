Find out if the sun will finally make an appearance in Lancashire this weekend following dreary weather
According to the Met Office, Saturday is expected to bring more “unsettled weather,” with heavy showers sweeping across much of the UK.
In some areas, these showers could be accompanied by thunder and even hail, making for an unpredictable day.
The weather will be unseasonably windy, particularly along southern coasts, due to low pressure over the UK.
While Sunday is likely to be the driest day, with some welcome sunny spells, the Met Office has warned that more unsettled weather is expected to return over the next ten days.
This marks a sharp contrast to the warmer, drier conditions the UK enjoyed in May.
Here's your detailed forecast for the upcoming days:
Friday (June 6)
Rain will push eastwards, with heavy downpours likely throughout the morning.
By the afternoon, expect drier conditions with fewer showers and some sunny spells. There will be a breeze at times.
Max: 15C | Min: 10C
Saturday (June 7)
A generally cool and changeable day with heavy, possibly thundery showers mixed in with brief spells of sunshine.
Max: 15C | Min: 9C
Sunday (June 8)
Light showers will give way to cloudier skies by midday.
Max: 15C | Min: 10C
Monday (June 9)
Expect sunny intervals in the morning, with cloudier skies taking over in the afternoon.
Max: 16C | Min: 12C
Tuesday (June 10)
It will start overcast, but by the afternoon, the sun should break through with some sunny intervals.
Max: 18C | Min: 11C
Wednesday (June 11)
Cloudy to start, but sunny intervals should emerge by late morning.
Max: 23C | Min: 14C
