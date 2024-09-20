Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New figures show there is more pressure on ambulance crews on the Fylde coast as the number of calls to attend the most serious medical emergencies has gone up.

Category one calls to treat the sickest patients have increased by eight per cent since last year while the overall number of incidents attended has risen by 3.1 per cent.

Photo Neil Cross; Blackpool Ambulance Station, Waterloo Road, Blackpool | National World

The figures were included in a report to Blackpool Council's Adult Social Care and Health Scrutiny Committee which heard the increased demand was being met thanks to a nine per cent increase in cover.

The Fylde area now has 17 emergency ambulances, two rapid responsevehicles, 16 senior/advanced paramedics, 76 paramedics and 62 emergency medical technicians of which 16 are student or newly qualified paramedics.

However challenges remain around the handover of patients to hospital with the average patient handover time 28 minutes, compared to the 15-minute target.

The report warns: "Delays at hospital emergency departments and the significant number of hours lost to ambulance services continues to put pressure on the trust.

"This is an issue seen nationally and is high on the agenda of ambulance services and the NHS. Many are in agreement that the main reason for this is the inability to discharge patients safely due to the pressures on the social community care sector."

Matt Dunn, area director for the North West Ambulance Service, said measures were being taken to improve handover times so ambulances could get back out on the road more quickly.

He said these included leaving patients unaccompanied when they arrived in hospital if they were 'fit to sit', while one or two paramedics could accompany patients from several ambulances in some cases.

Karen Smith, director of adult services at Blackpool Council and director of the Health and Care Integration (Blackpool), told the meeting work was ongoing to improve patient flow so new arrivals could be admitted more quickly rather than left on trolleys in corridors.

She said: "We are committed to eliminating corridor care and there are daily conversations around this."

The meeting heard the new Blackpool Ambulance Station which opened last year on Waterloo Road in South Shore was proving to be a success. Arrangements are also now mainly in place to provide alternatives to the other Fylde coast ambulance stations which have closed as part of a new 'hub and spoke system'.

Other developments include the introduction of electric response cars in Blackpool, and plans to trial the area's first electric ambulance in the town next year.