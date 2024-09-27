Figures reveal most commonly reported crimes in each neighbourhood in and around Preston

Published 27th Sep 2024

Latest figures have revealed the most commonly reported crimes in each neighbourhood in and around Preston.

Police.uk used official statistics from Lancashire Police to break down the the most reported crimes in July.

The figures are broken down into separate neighbourhoods to make it easier to see what crimes have been reported.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1. Preston City Council

306 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Anti-social behaviour - 95 | Violence and sexual offences - 84 | Shoplifting - 41 | Public order - 21 | OpenStreetMap

2. Bamber Bridge North/East/West and Walton le Dale

173 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Anti-social behaviour - 62 | Violence and sexual offences - 41 | Criminal damage and arson - 16 | Shoplifting - 15 | OpenStreetMap

3. St George's

124 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 45 | Anti-social behaviour - 30 | Criminal damage and arson - 9 | Shoplifting - 9 | OpenStreetMap

4. Ashton and Docks

117 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Anti-social behaviour - 33 | Violence and sexual offences - 26 | Shoplifting - 16 | Vehicle crime - 12 | OpenStreetMap

