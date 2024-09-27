Police.uk used official statistics from Lancashire Police to break down the the most reported crimes in July.

The figures are broken down into separate neighbourhoods to make it easier to see what crimes have been reported.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1 . Preston City Council 306 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Anti-social behaviour - 95 | Violence and sexual offences - 84 | Shoplifting - 41 | Public order - 21

2 . Bamber Bridge North/East/West and Walton le Dale 173 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Anti-social behaviour - 62 | Violence and sexual offences - 41 | Criminal damage and arson - 16 | Shoplifting - 15

3 . St George's 124 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 45 | Anti-social behaviour - 30 | Criminal damage and arson - 9 | Shoplifting - 9