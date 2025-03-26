Fight involving weapons at Deepdale Shopping Park escalates onto nearby street as armed police respond
Police were called to to reports of an affray on Deepdale Shopping Park at around midday today.
Two cars had crashed into other vehicles and an altercation between two groups involving weapons broke out.
Officers attended the scene but both vehicles had already left the area by the time they arrived.
Shortly after, a further report of an affray came in from the Grange Avenue area.
Officers, including armed police, responded swiftly and several people were arrested on suspicion of affray.
Those arrested include two men, both aged 19, a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman.
A 42-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “An investigation is ongoing but at this stage we believe the incidents are isolated and involve people known to one another.
“We also believe at this time that the incidents are not linked to any previous recent incidents in the Ribbleton area.
“Extra patrols will be out and about over the coming days to provide reassurance.
“We would like to thank the community for their cooperation and understanding today while we dealt with what was a fast moving and dynamic situation.”
Anyone with information or footage related to today’s events is urged to call police on 101, quoting log 0497 of March 26.