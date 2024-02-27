Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading Lancashire wedding venue has been put on the market.

Ferrari's Country House Hotel and Restaurant on the outskirts of Longridge has been listed for a guide price of £2.25m.

Agent Savill's describe the property as a "beautiful country manor house built in the 1830’s". It has 25 individual bedrooms with an additional two cottages available to let, 80 car parking spaces, a bar and restaurant, breakfast room, extensive wedding facilities, garden bandstand, and is set in approximately four and a half acres of grounds.

No reason for the sale has been given, but it appears that the business is running as usual with recent social media posts about an upcoming wedding fair and a nomination for the North West Wedding Awards 2024.

History

The property was originally named Blackmoss House and was built by the Earl of Derby in around 1830. The house was previously used as a shooting lodge and was part of Derby Estates until the late 1970s when it was taken over by the Ferrari family. The hotel has recently been extensively refurbished.