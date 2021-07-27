Fence fire spreads to home in Chorley as investigation into cause launched
Crews tacked a fire which had spread from a garden fence to a house in Chorley last night (July 26).
Two fire engines from Chorley were called to the scene in Coltsfoot Drive at around 6.15pm.
The flames had spread from a fence and a shed to a domestic property, the fire service said.
Firefighters used two hose reels and ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
