Stuart Lister had split from his latest girlfriend and was also unable to see his children when he took his own life at a flat in Clayton-le-Woods.

In a statement to an inquest in Preston, father Paul Lister revealed his son had suffered from depression after being separated from his kids.

He said Stuart had told him: "What's the point carrying on when I'll never get to see them?"

An inquest at Preston Coroners Court heard how 37-year-old dad became distressed over lack of access to his children.

The inquest heard that Chorley-born excavator driver Stuart had been staying with lifelong friend Callum Ahmed in Tay Mews, Clayton-le-Woods for a few days after a row with his girlfriend at their home in Park Road, Blackpool.

They had been out drinking and had returned home to eat a meal before Stuart, who had been sitting using his phone, went to the bathroom. He was found sometime later and, despite the efforts of his friend and paramedics, could not be revived.

Reading from evidence statements, Deputy Coroner Sara Sutherland said Stuart's family had reported he had met a new girlfriend, but she had told him she didn't want to see him any more.

There had been a series of interactions by phone which included her posting photographs of her with someone else and that had "pushed him over the edge."

A post mortem concluded Stuart had died from hanging. He had a large quantity of alcohol in his bloodstream.

In a statement, Callum Ahmed said that up to three days before his death Stuart had been living with his girlfriend in Blackpool. But they had been "arguing all the time and the relationship wasn't good."

Callum added that on the day of his death "he didn't seem particularly upset. There was no indication he was going to do this."

His father Paul Lister said Stuart "lived his life how he wanted to live it. He worked hard and played hard.

He went on: "He was not so lucky with the women in his life. He had four children, but had separated from their mothers."

He had been out with Stuart for the day shortly before his death and on the way home his son had been getting text messages from his ex-girlfriend. "The texts he was getting pushed him over the edge," said Paul.

"There is no doubt in my mind and in his mother's mind that it was a broken heart that drove him to it."