Father and son rescued after falling down cliffs at Silverdale

Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard Rescue team said: “The team were called out yesterday (Tuesday) to a father and son who had fallen down the cliff near Gibraltar Farm, Silverdale.

"The son was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries and the father, in a stable condition, was taken by air to Preston.

"They were helped out by Morecambe Coastguard Team, the RNLI Hovercraft, the North West Air Ambulance and the North West Ambulance Service.”

Morecambe RNLI lifeboat, coastguard and other rescue agencies went to rescue a person that had fallen off cliffs at Holgate caravan park, Silverdale.

Morecambe RNLI crews were also called out to the incident on Tuesday whilst they were undertaking a training exercise in Morecambe Bay.

Morecambe Lifeboat said: “When crews arrived on scene they assisted the Great North Air Ambulance, North West Air Ambulance, North West Ambulance service and Coastguard Rescue teams to stabilise the casualty and transport them to the awaiting air ambulance.