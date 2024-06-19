Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tractor procession is being organised in memory of a 10-year-old boy who tragically died on his family farm in Lancashire.

Thomas Bull, 10, sadly died at Leeds Children's Hospital following a “tragic accident at his family home” on June 10.

Details of his funeral service have now been announced to celebrate Thomas’ “short but packed life”.

Thomas Bull, 10, sadly died following a “tragic accident at his family home” in Lancashire | Contributed

The funeral service is set to take place at St Mary’s Church in Newchurch on June 21. A private service at Skipton Crematorium will follow.

His parents Jo and Chris are also asking for help from members of the farming and local communities to give their son the send-off he deserves.

Participants can join them at the Buck Country Pub on Kiln Lane at around 11am on the day of the funeral to take Thomas for “one last tractor run”.

A spokesperson for David Hartley Family Funeral Service said: “Thomas was a typical farmer's son and loved being on the farm.

“He has a passion for John Deere tractors as well as steam trains, engines and tractors.

“Please feel free to wear comfortable clothes to help celebrate.”

Thomas also liked to take photos, so those attending have been asked to take as many pictures and videos as they can for his parents.