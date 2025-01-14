Farmer Teds: Top children's play farm seeks permission to keep using crucial buildings on its Ormskirk site
Farmer Teds - also home to Halloween spectacular Farmageddon - is based at Worrall House Farm in Flatmans Lane, Ormskirk. Though the farm is still described as operational, the leisure attraction has become the main focus of the business, attracting 95,000 people every year and employing 52 permanent staff.
A large number of buildings which were formerly agricultural are now concerned with leisure and education activities, and management have applied to West Lancashire Borough Council for a Lawful Development Certificate of Existing Use for 20 buildings on its 23 hectare site.
Buildings affected include the restaurant and kitchen, playbarn, theatre, office space, storage, an animal barn, workshop, toilets and the Christmas Grotto.
Many storage areas are noted as being in connection with the Halloween experience Farmageddon, which started in 2007 and as an overall attraction attracts 35 - 45,000 people annually and employs in excess of 230 staff.
A statement by agent Philip Seddon Associates Ltd says: “The buildings applied for as part of this application have all been in use for leisure and educational purposes for at least ten years, as evidenced by the submitted supporting documents and permission should therefore be granted.”
Supporting documents include photographs of leisure areas under construction, and sworn testimonies from staff members.
“Total commitment and dedication”
One member of staff said working at Farmer Teds was “like being part of one big extended family” and praised the owners for their “total commitment and dedication” as well as investing in the local community.
A decision Lawful Development Certificate will be made in coming weeks by planning bosses at West Lancashire Borough Council.
