There are currently 37 rides in the 42-acre site, which first opened in 1896, including 10 roller coasters.

The park’s newest coaster, ICON, opened to the public on May 25 2018, as the UK's first-ever double-launch rollercoaster, offering riders a unique and thrilling experience.and this remains one of the most popular rides in the park.

Other thrill rides at the park include The Big One, Revolution, Ice Blast, The Big Dipper, and thrilling dark ride Valhalla.

Some favourites have come and gone over the years - but here are all 37 of the park’s best-loved current rides.

The Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort is still pulling in the summer crowds

The Avalanche The Avalanche, opened in 1988, is the first and only bobsled-style roller coaster to ever be built in the UK.

Big Dipper This wooden roller coaster, built in 1923 by John Miller and extended in 1936 by Charles Paige and Joe Emberton, celebrated its 100th birthday last year