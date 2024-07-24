Fantastic pictures of all 37 rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:18 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 19:12 BST

Summer’s here and crowds are flocking to Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort, still one of the most famous amusement parks in the country.

There are currently 37 rides in the 42-acre site, which first opened in 1896, including 10 roller coasters.

The park’s newest coaster, ICON, opened to the public on May 25 2018, as the UK's first-ever double-launch rollercoaster, offering riders a unique and thrilling experience.and this remains one of the most popular rides in the park.

Other thrill rides at the park include The Big One, Revolution, Ice Blast, The Big Dipper, and thrilling dark ride Valhalla.

Some favourites have come and gone over the years - but here are all 37 of the park’s best-loved current rides.

The Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort is still pulling in the summer crowds

The Avalanche, opened in 1988, is the first and only bobsled-style roller coaster to ever be built in the UK.

2. The Avalanche

The Avalanche, opened in 1988, is the first and only bobsled-style roller coaster to ever be built in the UK. | National WorldPhoto: Blackpool Gazette

This wooden roller coaster, built in 1923 by John Miller and extended in 1936 by Charles Paige and Joe Emberton, celebrated its 100th birthday last year

3. Big Dipper

This wooden roller coaster, built in 1923 by John Miller and extended in 1936 by Charles Paige and Joe Emberton, celebrated its 100th birthday last year | National worldPhoto: Blackpool Gazette

When this steel hypercoaster, with its highest point being 235 feet (72 m) above sea level or 213 feet (65 m) above the ground, first opened in 1994, it was the world's tallest rollercoaster.

4. The Big One

When this steel hypercoaster, with its highest point being 235 feet (72 m) above sea level or 213 feet (65 m) above the ground, first opened in 1994, it was the world's tallest rollercoaster. | Ntional WorldPhoto: Blackpool Gazette

