Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Friends and fans of Linda Nolan are being invited to attend the star’s funeral, taking place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nolan family want everyone ‘whose lives she touched’ to celebrate the the life of the singer, actress and presenter who died aged 65 on January 15, following a 20 year battle with cancer.

They describe Linda as a “beacon of light, strength and unwavering love who inspired everyone she met, in addition to millions around the world” and say: “Her absence leaves an ache in our hearts, but her legacy will live on through the joy, hope and kindness she shared so freely.”

When is the funeral?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda’s funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 1 at St. Paul’s Church, Honister Avenue, Blackpool, at 10:30 am.

The family added: “Everyone who knew Linda, or whose lives she touched, are welcome to come and pay their respects as we remember her remarkable life. St. Paul’s Church holds a deeply special place in Linda’s heart. It is where she married the love of her life, Brian Hudson, with whom she shared 26 wonderful years of marriage. Brian was Linda’s rock, her soulmate, and the love of her life, just as she was his.

“When Brian tragically passed away in 2007, Linda found the strength to carry on, but her love for him never wavered. St. Paul’s was also where Linda said her final goodbye to Brian, holding his funeral in the same church where they had exchanged their vows. Now, Linda will return to this sacred place to be reunited with Brian once more, finally at peace and back in his loving embrace.

“Following the service, there will be a private cremation at a nearby crematorium, attended by close family and friends only. The fans and public are welcome to gather outside the church - and in true Linda spirit, the more the merrier!”

Linda at the Tangerine Club | National World

Trinity Hospice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To honour Linda’s compassionate and giving spirit, the family wishes to raise as much money as possible for Trinity Hospice, a charity that held a special place in her heart. They say the hospice provided “exceptional care” not only to Linda in her final days but also to her sister Bernie during her own battle. They said: “Their team treated Linda and Bernie with unparalleled kindness, dignity and respect, for which the family will always be profoundly grateful.”

“She adored Blackpool and it’s people”

The family added: “Linda was born in Dublin but made Blackpool her home - a town and community that she cherished with all her heart. She adored its people and they adored her in return. The warmth and love the family has received from the community since her passing has been overwhelming and it has reminded them of how deeply Linda’s spirit continues to shine.

“The family is humbled by the global outpouring of love for Linda and the support they have received from around the world. They encourage anyone wishing to celebrate Linda’s memory to donate to Trinity Hospice through her memorial page: linda-nolan.muchloved.com. Messages of condolence, cherished memories and photos can also be shared on the page, creating a lasting tribute to Linda’s beautiful life.

“Linda was more than a beloved sister, friend, and entertainer - she was a symbol of hope, humour, and resilience. Her infectious laughter, her kindness and her courage in the face of life’s greatest challenges will never be forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has surrounded them with love during this heartbreaking time. Together, we can keep Linda’s legacy alive by carrying forward the love and compassion she gave so freely.”