Police were called about an incident in Blackpool involving a talented MMA boxer - but after they spoke to him on the phone he was tragically found dead, a pre inquest review heard.

Connor Hitchens, 27, a Cage Warriors Fighting Championship featherweight champion, died on the morning of May 16 last year

Family of the Preston dad are hoping to have questions answered about the way police responded prior to his death that morning.

Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson said it might be necessary to hear from the police officers who were in contact with Connor that day, in terms of a full inquest hearing being held to establish how he died.

The pre inquest review was held at Blackpool Coroner’s Court today.

Mr Wilson said: “My view, of the scope of the inquest, is that the family position is in relation to the police response and the appropriateness of that, with a view to doing what they could to preserve Connor's life. It's all about events on that day. “

The coroner added that there were concerns that there had been an under estimation of the need to preserve the young man’s life and an over exaggeration of the aggression he might present if confronted.

The review heard that police had been called at 6am and that at some point between then and him being found unresponsive at around 8.30am, officers had spoken to him but had not been able to find out his exact location.

Because the phone exchanges had taken place via mobile phones, there were no recordings available of the conversations that had taken place.

However, partial footage from a bodycam worn by one of the officers was available which Mr Wilson said he would possibly consider as evidence.

Mr Wilson said that it may be necessary to call as witnesses the two PCs who had contact with Connor on the morning he died, as well as a pathologist and Connor's partner Becky Morton.

He added: “It’s a case of knowing about the exchange between Connor and the police, whether they knew where he was and what they did about it.”

Mr Wilson said he expectd the full inquest to take place in the latter half of April.

Connor, who is thought to have been living in Blackpool at the time of his death, represented the UK in the European and World Championships in 2015 and 2016.

Kerrith Brown, International Mixed Martial Arts Federation president, said: ''On behalf of the entire International Mixed Martial Arts Federation we are deeply saddened by the passing of Connor Hitchens.

“We are forever grateful to Connor for his time on the IMMAF platform and proudly representing the UK national team as a distinguished athlete at the European and World Championships in 2015 and 2016.

.”Our deepest condolences go out to Connor’s family and loved ones.’'.’