Family pay tribute to Preston delivery driver

Tributes have been paid to a delivery driver who died yesterday following a collision close to a school in Preston.

The family have paid tribute to Paul O'Donnell in a statement released by Lancashire Police.

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School

Paul O'Donnell was delivering goods to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School when he became trapped between his refrigerated vehicle and a gatepost at around 6:45am on Tuesday, September 18.

The tribute reads: "Paul O'Donnell was son to Joe and Joan and brother to Russ. He has been sadly taken from us in very tragic circumstances and we are all devastated.

"Paul enjoyed socialising with his friends and loved his job delivering to the local schools, especially when he was treated to a secret snack from the kitchens."

An investigation has been launched by the Health and Safety Executive in the death.