Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family has paid tribute to a “much-loved” man with a “big heart” who tragically died following a motorcycle crash near Astley Park in Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Kawasaki ZX 600 traveling north from the town centre on Park Road lost control on a right-hand bend at around 5.30pm on Monday.

The rider, 52-year-old Scott Ashton, suffered serious injuries and sadly passed away in hospital this morning surrounded by his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Ashton tragically died following a motorcycle crash near Astley Park in Chorley | Lancashire Police

Paying tribute to him, Scott’s family said: “Scott was a much-loved father, brother, and uncle, and was also a good friend to many.

“Scott had a big heart and was always happy to help anyone. We are devastated by this sad loss and will miss him deeply.

“We would like to thank everyone who witnessed the accident and tried to help. You will never know how much that means to us, and we will remain ever grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many thanks to the emergency services who worked quickly to ensure he had the best possible chance of survival.

“We also want to thank each and every member of staff and medical professionals at the Royal Preston Hospital for keeping us informed every step of the way, allowing such a large family to be with him under difficult circumstances.

“We cannot thank you enough.”

Officers said they were continuing to appeal for information that could assist with their investigation into the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Scott’s loved ones, as they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“If you witnessed the collision or saw the motorbike prior to the crash, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information that may help police is urged to email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1044 of April 14.