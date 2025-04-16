Family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ man with ‘big heart’ after fatal crash near Chorley's Astley Park
A Kawasaki ZX 600 traveling north from the town centre on Park Road lost control on a right-hand bend at around 5.30pm on Monday.
The rider, 52-year-old Scott Ashton, suffered serious injuries and sadly passed away in hospital this morning surrounded by his family.
Paying tribute to him, Scott’s family said: “Scott was a much-loved father, brother, and uncle, and was also a good friend to many.
“Scott had a big heart and was always happy to help anyone. We are devastated by this sad loss and will miss him deeply.
“We would like to thank everyone who witnessed the accident and tried to help. You will never know how much that means to us, and we will remain ever grateful.
“Many thanks to the emergency services who worked quickly to ensure he had the best possible chance of survival.
“We also want to thank each and every member of staff and medical professionals at the Royal Preston Hospital for keeping us informed every step of the way, allowing such a large family to be with him under difficult circumstances.
“We cannot thank you enough.”
Officers said they were continuing to appeal for information that could assist with their investigation into the collision.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Scott’s loved ones, as they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
“If you witnessed the collision or saw the motorbike prior to the crash, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information that may help police is urged to email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1044 of April 14.
