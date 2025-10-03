A family have paid tribute to a man who courageously stopped the assailant from entering the building during Thursday’s Manchester synagogue attack.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, was a security guard at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

He confronted the attacker, helping to protect worshippers inside.

Melvin Cravitz stopped the assailant from entering the building during Thursday’s Manchester synagogue attack | Greater Manchester Police

While formal identification is yet to take place, his family paid tribute to him, describing him as a “kind” and “caring” man.

“Melvin would do anything to help anyone. He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people,” his family said.

“He was devoted to his wife, family and loved his food. He will be sorely missed by his wife, family, friends and community.

“We ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with this shocking loss.”

Specialist officers are supporting the family during this difficult time.

Melvin was one of two victims who tragically lost their lives during the attack.

Adrian Daulby, 53, died while protecting worshippers during Thursday’s Manchester synagogue attack | Greater Manchester Police

Adrian Daulby, 53, also died defending the synagogue, while three others remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the only shots fired outside the synagogue were by armed officers responding to the attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, who used a car to ram into people and stabbed a man before being shot dead.

Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said both victims were “close together behind the synagogue door as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry.”

He added that one of the victims suffered “a wound consistent with a gunshot injury,” describing the police response as “urgently required… to bring this vicious attack to an end.”

Synagogue leaders, including Rabbi Daniel Walker and synagogue president Hilary Foxler, described the incident as a “desecration” and said it was “an episode that has changed us all forever.” They added:

“These were not simply members of our synagogue – they were our friends, our family – and their absence leaves a void that can never be filled.”

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Manchester United will hold a minute’s silence at Old Trafford this Saturday to honour both Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, with players wearing black armbands.

The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the incident, with three people arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack.

National leaders and faith figures have called for unity, with Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally emphasising that “hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart.”