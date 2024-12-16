Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful' teenager, 17, who died after car crash on Fir Tree Lane in Aughton
A Vauxhall Corsa driving north on Fir Tree Lane left the road and collided with a farm building shortly after 9pm last Wednesday.
Max Greenhouse, 17, a passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital were he sadly died a short time later.
Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Our beautiful boy, so much charisma and charm with a zest for life. Truly adored by all of your family and friends.
“Our hearts are broken, can’t believe we will never see your beautiful smiling face again. You will live on forever in our hearts. Max, you touched every heart with your genuine kindness, love and happiness.
“Never a bad word to say about anyone and we have been truly touched by the amount of tributes from your friends who have said that you were always there to help and support them through difficult times.
“We have been overwhelmed by the amount of people who knew you even from afar. You have had an impact on so many people’s lives. We are so proud Max to call you our son.
“Rest in peace Angel. Forever 17. Sleep tight our precious son and brother.”
Three other teenagers, all boys, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Following the collision, Det Sgt Joseph Ghigi, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of one young man and left three others with serious injuries and my thoughts are with all of their loved ones at this time.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have either seen the collision or the car in the moments before the collision, or anyone who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage or CCTV to get in touch.”
If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1316 of December 11.
