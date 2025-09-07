Family outing to Blackpool Illuminations cut short as alleged drug-driver ends night in custody

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Sep 2025, 14:37 BST
A family outing to see the Blackpool Illuminations took an unexpected turn after police stopped a car on its way to the resort.

Officers from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit used a TPAC manoeuvre to bring the vehicle to a safe stop.

It was later found to be cloned, with the driver allegedly uninsured, unlicensed and under the influence of drugs.

A family outing to see the Blackpool Illuminations took an unexpected turn after police stopped a car on its way to the resort | @LancsRoadPolice

Several children were inside at the time but have since been safeguarded.

The driver was taken into custody.

Sharing details of the incident, Lancashire Police said: “Who doesn’t love a family trip to Blackpool for the illuminations?

“Answer: the driver of this vehicle stopped using TPAC by #Team4RPU.

“Car cloned, driver uninsured/unlicensed & under influence of drugs. Kids safeguarded & driver saw the bright lights of custody office instead.”

