Family outing to Blackpool Illuminations cut short as alleged drug-driver ends night in custody
Officers from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit used a TPAC manoeuvre to bring the vehicle to a safe stop.
It was later found to be cloned, with the driver allegedly uninsured, unlicensed and under the influence of drugs.
Several children were inside at the time but have since been safeguarded.
The driver was taken into custody.
Sharing details of the incident, Lancashire Police said: “Who doesn’t love a family trip to Blackpool for the illuminations?
“Answer: the driver of this vehicle stopped using TPAC by #Team4RPU.
“Car cloned, driver uninsured/unlicensed & under influence of drugs. Kids safeguarded & driver saw the bright lights of custody office instead.”